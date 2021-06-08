This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
