This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…