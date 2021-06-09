This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. E…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 60F. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shou…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Sunday. Temper…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.…