Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.