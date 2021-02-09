Lake effect snow warning covers northern Cayuga County

The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.

The agency said the most persistent precipitation bands could bring as much as 11 inches of snow by Thursday morning. The warning runs from 10 p.m Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Predicated snowfall totals in the warning area range from 6 to 11 inches.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Wednesday. ... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities," NWS said.

