Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.89. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

