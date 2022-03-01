Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.