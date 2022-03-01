Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
