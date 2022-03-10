For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
