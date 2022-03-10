 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

