Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

