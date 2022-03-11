Auburn's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It look…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. W winds at 10 to 2…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn people will …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods o…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.