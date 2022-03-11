Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.