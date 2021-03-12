 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

