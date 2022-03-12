Auburn's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 16 degrees is today's low. P…
For the drive home in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It look…
Auburn's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. W winds at 10 to 2…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…