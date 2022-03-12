Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.