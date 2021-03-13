 Skip to main content
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

