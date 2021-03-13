Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Au…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorro…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…