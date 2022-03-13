This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
