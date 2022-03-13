 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

