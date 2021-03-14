This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
