Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
