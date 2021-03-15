 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

