Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

