Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
