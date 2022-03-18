Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
