Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
