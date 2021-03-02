This evening in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
