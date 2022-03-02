Auburn's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
