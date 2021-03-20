 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

