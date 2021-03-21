 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

