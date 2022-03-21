Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers ar…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with light rain early. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Auburn folks…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. S…