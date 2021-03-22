 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

