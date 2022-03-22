Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.