Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

