Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
