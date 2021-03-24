Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
