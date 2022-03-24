Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool t…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. S…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.