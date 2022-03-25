This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
