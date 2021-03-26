This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
