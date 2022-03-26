This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. S…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool te…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…