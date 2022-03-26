Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.