Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.