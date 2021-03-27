 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News