Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Near record low temperatures. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.