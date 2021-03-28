Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.