Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

