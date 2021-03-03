This evening's outlook for Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.02. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
