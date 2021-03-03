 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.02. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

