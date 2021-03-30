 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News