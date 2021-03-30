This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
