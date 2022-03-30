 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News