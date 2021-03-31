 Skip to main content
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers in the evening mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

