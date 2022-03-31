For the drive home in Auburn: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
