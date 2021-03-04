Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.68. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.