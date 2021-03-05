This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 13.06. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
