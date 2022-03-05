This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
