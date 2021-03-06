 Skip to main content
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.08. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

