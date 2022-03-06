 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

