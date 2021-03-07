Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.