For the drive home in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. …
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted lo…
Auburn's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. There i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…